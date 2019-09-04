Yalitza Aparicio es toda una ‘top model’ vestida en Rodarte

Yalitza Aparicio sigue disfrutando del éxito que le trajo la película “Roma” y su nominación al Oscar. La actriz fue parte de un grupo selecto para modelar la nueva colección de la marca Rodarte.
En la serie de fotografías, Aparicio porta un vestido en blanco y negro con mangas frondosas y transparentes.
@yalitzaapariciomtz wears the Black and White Cloque Puff Sleeve Dress.
La estrella de la serie “Riverdale”, Lili Reinhart, también fue parte del ensayo con un vestido de gala blanco.
@lilireinhart wears the Ruffled White Iridescent Ball Gown.
Una reunión de la serie “Mad Men” ocurrió en la sesión de retratos cuando Janaury Jones y Kiernan Shipka posaron juntas. Recordemos que ellas fueron madre e hija en la serie multigalardonada.
@januaryjones and @kiernanshipka wear the Silk Strapless Floral Gowns.
La actriz Gabrielle Union también fue parte de este grupo selecto.
@gabunion wears the Lime and Light Blue Silk Taffeta Gown with Cantaloupe Tulle.
