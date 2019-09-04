Yalitza Aparicio es toda una ‘top model’ vestida en Rodarte

La actriz de "Roma" fue parte de un grupo selecto de famosas seleccionadas para modelar la nueva colección de Rodarte
Yalitza Aparicio es toda una ‘top model’ vestida en Rodarte
Yalitza Aparicio
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

Yalitza Aparicio sigue disfrutando del éxito que le trajo la película “Roma” y su nominación al Oscar. La actriz fue parte de un grupo selecto para modelar la nueva colección de la marca Rodarte.

En la serie de fotografías, Aparicio porta un vestido en blanco y negro con mangas frondosas y transparentes.

La estrella de la serie “Riverdale”, Lili Reinhart, también fue parte del ensayo con un vestido de gala blanco.

View this post on Instagram

SS20 Rodarte Collection Portrait Series: @lilireinhart wears the Ruffled White Iridescent Ball Gown. Photography: @dritch Styling: @shirleykurata and @AshleyFurnival Makeup: @u.z.o for @narsissist Hair: @CaileNoble for @sultrabeauty Nail Artist: @mtmorgantaylor | @hollyfalconenails Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Production: @yusufyagci Real Florals: @josephfree #rodarte #lilireinhart

A post shared by RODARTE (@rodarte) on

Una reunión de la serie “Mad Men” ocurrió en la sesión de retratos cuando Janaury Jones y Kiernan Shipka posaron juntas. Recordemos que ellas fueron madre e hija en la serie multigalardonada.

La actriz Gabrielle Union también fue parte de este grupo selecto.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?