Dorian gana fuerza y es de nuevo un gran huracán frente a Georgia y las Carolinas

1/2) #Dorian decided to crank back up to MAJOR HURRICANE today (Cat 3) w/winds at 115 mph. Frankly, not a huge difference in 110 to 115, however, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. pic.twitter.com/Jf0e6ChPEL

— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 5, 2019