Ivanka Trump se reunió con el exilio venezolano en Colombia y posó con bandera de 7 estrellas

We stand with the people of Venezuela in their struggle to restore democracy, freedom and rule of law. It was deeply moving to meet female leaders of the Guaidó coalition as well as some of the women impacted most by the brutal Maduro dictatorship in Cucuta today. 🇺🇸 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/N0JatL1Unp

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 5, 2019