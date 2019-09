Huracán Dorian: alertan a residentes de la costa de Carolina del Norte que deben refugiarse

With numerous tornado warnings being issued with the outer bands of #Dorian, seek shelter inside a sturdy building if a warning is issued for your area. If a Flood Warning is also in effect for you, don't go to the basement, but rather a room in the interior of the 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/YOD8vXuPTv

— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 5, 2019