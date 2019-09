El potencial ciclón tropical Nueve está cerca de las Bahamas y amenaza a Florida también

Here are the 5pm EDT Key Messages on Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine. Uncertainty in the forecast is higher than usual, however tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall are expected in portions of the northwest Bahamas on Friday and Saturday. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/7RZeWLKL9h

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2019