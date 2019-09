Taylor Swift por fin habla, sin piedad, de Kanye West y cuenta toda su verdad

View this post on Instagram

I hadn’t done a Rolling Stone cover in 5 years, and hadn’t seen @hiattb since I got in 2 car crashes while driving him around during our interview in 2012. 🤦‍♀️ There were no cars driven this time, but we had a lot to catch up on. Thank you @rollingstone and Brian for everything you did to make this cover happen. And @erikmadiganheck for taking these photos, absolutely loved working with you!