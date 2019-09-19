Fue al hospital por una tos y terminaron amputándole las piernas y un brazo

A Jayne Carpenter, una mujer originaria del sur de Gales, le cambió radicalmente la vida en abril de 2016, cuando por culpa de una tos acudió a un hospital, en donde días después terminarían amputándole ambas piernas y un brazo.
Jayne salió un día con su esposo a pasear a su perro y de repente, comenzó a sentir un fuerte dolor en la espalda al momento de respirar, pero no le dio importancia. Al día siguiente, despertó con tos y comenzó a expulsar unas flemas de color oscuro y además, tenía dificultades para respirar.
Carpenter, quien en su juventud había trabajado como enfermera, sabía que necesitaba tomar antibióticos, así que acudió a una pequeña clínica de su localidad y ahí, los médicos le recomendaron ir a urgencias de un hospital.
Al llegar ahí, los doctores creyeron que presentaba un cuadro de neumonía; sin embargo, su situación empeoró y cayó en coma debido a un shock séptico. Al despertar se enteró que le habían amputado dichas extremidades, así como 4 dedos de la mano derecha, para así salvarle la vida.
#survivingsepsis My husband Rob and me in a wheelchair at Rookwood Hospital. This was taken 4 months after being on life support and waking up a quadruple amputee due to contracting #sepsis I was at the very early stages of Rehabilitation, in August 2016. At the time I had left over necrotic (dead)tissue to the tip of my Right thumb. My vascular surgeon was desperately trying to save my thumb. The tissue fell off after a month or two, revealing a piece of bone at the end, which I needed surgery for to file it down. Worth the gruesomeness !! as only ended up losing the tip of my thumb..which has been a lifeline in my recovery. My thumb is the difference between total dependence to some independence. The loss of any independence was so so hard to tolerate. I had no #prosthetics at the time, I was in a manual wheelchair and my journey was just beginning. Sepsis doesn't just affect one person..the strain on Rob is plain to see. #sepsis #amputee #sepsisawareness #survivor #amplife #visibledifference #sepsisfighter
“En estos tres años he batallado mucho, pensaba que mi vida no podría mejorar más allá de lo que veía al principio. Hubo tres veces en las que estuve cerca de terminar con mi vida, ha sido horrendo”, comentó en entrevista para el diario Daily Mail.
Jayne asegura que el proceso de aceptar su nueva vida ha sido muy doloroso, pues para ella fue como vivir un luto; incluso habló con su esposo y le dijo que si así lo deseaba, podía dejarla, cosa que él no aceptó pues la ama pese a todas las circunstancias.
Me in The Artificial Limb and Appliance centre in Rookwood hospital. Serious rehabilitation had begun, with the introduction of #prosthetic legs. Remember feeling so excited at the start, Standing up for the 1st time in 4 months was incredible..Having been in a bed/wheelchair for what felt like forever..I felt about 6ft.tall !! Spending my time having twice daily physio kept me sane, and no amount of physio felt like a chore…Id been fit and active all my life, and these things were taken away from me overnight..so nothing could come quick enough. Had a brilliant physiotherapist, with whom I quickly built up a good rapport with! I was given the nickname of The Duracell bunny as no amount of physio would wear me out..I just wanted more and more. #amputee #amputeelife #visibledifference #physiotherapy #amputeegirl #amplife #sepsisawareness #sepsis #sepsisawarenessmonth #sepsissurvivor #lifewithnolimits
Esta mujer ha abierto una página en GoFundMe con la intención de recabar fondos que le permitan adquirir una prótesis de pierna de última gama.