Instagram restringirá publicaciones sobre pérdida de peso y cirugías estéticas

This is just the beginning of our efforts at “I WEIGH” but for now, it has been incredible to work alongside Instagram and their experts to create policies to protect people from irresponsible influencers who sell bogus products to their followers. Thank you for helping us. ❤️ https://t.co/F4iPTyVGU4

— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 18, 2019