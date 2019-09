Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry están en Sudáfrica, ¡y se llevaron al pequeño Archie!

View this post on Instagram

Our Duchess looks like she's living her absolute best life 👏😂 get em girl 💃. . . Our Duke & Duchess are in Nyanga Township in Cape Town to visit a workshop that teaches children about their rights, self awareness and safety. They then watched some self defence classes and female empowerment training for young girls in the community! Knowing how involved Meghan is with feminism and girls rights I love this! ✔