Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, sorpende con un jumpsuit negro

Meghan Markle se ha convertido en tendencia al lucir un jumpsuit negro de la marca “Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit”. Pero además de que el traje le sienta de maravilla, muchos destacan que al parecer esta es la primera prenda que luce que aparentemente podría ser de un costo asequible para algunos de sus seguidores, ya que este diseño no cuesta más de $120 dólares.
El estilo de este vestuario también evidenció que la duquessa de Sussex ha recuperado buena parte de su sexy figura, luego de su embarazo.
