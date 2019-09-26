¡Qué cambio! La ex estrella del tenis Jelena Dokic bajó 57 kilos en 11 meses y luce espectacular

Fue víctima de una profunda depresión y ahora, logró recuperarse
Jelena Dokic poco tiempo después de publicar su libro que fue Bestseller.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jelena Dokic, una figura del tenis mundial en la década anterior, semifinalista en Wimbledon y con algunos problemas de lesiones, nunca fue un gran ejemplo de éxito en la WTA, pero sí lo es ahora luego de jugar su mejor partido y vencer una profunda depresión que le hizo incluso pensar en el suicidio.

Dokic reveló en su libro ‘Unbreakable’ años después de su retiro en 2014 y que se convirtió en eun Bestseller, que durante su momento de gloria tuvo que sobreponerse a los abusos físicos y psicológicos de su propio padre, razón por la cual nunca pudo triunfar en el deporte. Jokic cayó en depresión y le provocó un fuerte aumento de peso.

No era saludable, pero lo que era más importante, era muy infeliz y no tenía confianza en mí misma. No quería salir de casa e, incluso, rechacé oportunidades de trabajo porque era muy insegura e infeliz., explicó para el diario británico The Sun.

Así lucía Jelena hace poco más de un año…

Thank you @byjimenaalejandra for your support,for this beautiful post and the lovely words.I really appreciate it and of course thank you for the beautiful earings you gave me.They are amazing.Thankful and grateful. 🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍📚📚🇦🇺 Repost from @byjimenaalejandra using @RepostRegramApp – She's a former Australian tennis champion, the author of a book named "Unbreakable" (out now in all major book stores) and she's just recently been awarded the "Most Inspiring Woman Of The Year". You are truly amazing @dokic_jelena! We are all so proud of you and I'm especially honoured to have seen you receive this award wearing my Serena earrings.

Ahora, con una estricta dieta y ejercicio físico en once meses perdió cerca de 57 kilos y ha recuperado su figura que muestra con orgullo en redes sociales.

