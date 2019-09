“Residente” alza la voz en la polémica por el Grammy latino

View this post on Instagram

Soy un DREAMER 24/7 /I’m a DREAMER 24/7 #dreamer I'm joining my friend @AlejandroSanz on this great initiative to support the #Dreamers in the US. By purchasing this t-shirt👕 👉🏽 www.CharityStars.com/Alejandro Because #WeAllDream. We all belong. We are all one. And EVERYONE matters. Funds raised help three amazing charities support the Dreamers education & future. Together we can let them know that their dreams matter – to us. Thank you! @alejandrosanz