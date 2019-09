Revelan el video del asesinato al ex jugador de la NBA, Andre Emmett, en plena vía pública

The @RedRaiderClub has set up a scholarship endowment to honor our fellow Red Raider and Fearless Champion, Andre Emmett.

Please become a generous donor and support this great cause and honor the man – Andre Emmett. https://t.co/TNF4YqT5ny

🎨: @TexasTechMBB pic.twitter.com/cxiEMGesxo

— ŦexasŦechHoopsFans (@TTUHoopsFans) September 25, 2019