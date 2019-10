Anuncian apagones en norte y centro de California por alto riesgo de incendios

🚩Red Flag Warnings🚩 begin at:

⚠️5 AM Wed➡️North Bay Mtns & Valleys, East Bay Hills & Valleys, Diablo Range

⚠️5 PM Wed➡️Santa Cruz Mtns

*This event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event in the area since the October 2017 North Bay fires.* #CAwx #CAFire pic.twitter.com/KvAlAD4TCO

— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2019