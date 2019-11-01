¿Quién es el novio de Yanet García?

Yanet García mejor conocida como “La chica del clima”, se ha ganado la fama de ser una de las presentadoras más candentes de la pantalla chica. Y muchos pensarían que con ese físico la vida amorosa sería fácil, sin embargo Yanet ha sufrido por amor, prueba de ello fue la difícil ruptura que enfrentó hace más de un año.
Pero ahora está más que feliz al lado de su nueva pareja, Lewis Howes, quien llegó a su vida para hacerla sonreír. Se conocieron en febrero de 2019, sin embargo fue hasta el mes de mayo que hicieron oficial su relación, cuando la mexicana se animó a publicar una fotografía con su galán después de que éste visitara el set de Hoy.
Cabe señalar que desde antes los fanáticos más intensos de García había dado con la identidad del misterioso hombre, pues en varias ocasiones Lewis publicaba en su cuenta de Instagram fotografías de los mismos lugares que ella, además de que algunos detalles los delataban.
Make her smile. Listen closely when she speaks. Rub your fingers through her hair. Hug her with your entire heart. Kiss her so she gets the chills. Empower her to pursue her dreams. Be your word and always tell the truth. Don’t take things personally. Speak about her in the most beautiful ways to others. Create an environment that makes her feel the most safe and loved woman in the world, and she will make you the happiest man for the rest of your life. Te amo mucho @iamyanetgarcia ❤️🙌 #LatinaLove #SpanishVibes #TeExtrañoMucho #SunsetLover
¿Quién es Lewis Howes?
Es originario de Ohio y un atleta profesional. Jugó fútbol americano y handball. Además es empresario, escritor y coach inspiracional. Según el New York Times fue uno de los autores más vendidos con sus libros The School of Greatness y The Mask of Masculinity.
Pero su vida no ha sido fácil, en su página oficial el atleta de 36 años cuenta que sufrió un gran trauma luego de que sus padres se divorciaron, además su hermano estuvo en la cárcel por 4 años.
Cuando tenía 5 sufrió el peor de sus traumas cuando un hombre abusó sexualmente de él. Le tomó mucho tiempo confesarlo ante sus meatros y padres, pues tenía miedo al ser solo un niño. Todo esto le hizo desear por un tiempo estar muerto.
You were born with an unlimited potential and the ability to do great things. However, many of us experience bullying, loneliness, insecurities, emotional traumas, addictions, a lack of love and emotional instability that can cripple us from pursuing our wildest dreams and going for the life we want. Then we like to stay “trapped” in doing things we hate to please others for the fear of pain we will cause them and the shame we will face by not meeting their approval. We take on a degree or career path that is “safe” so we have enough certainty to not go broke and be able to pay for things we don’t really want in order to impress the people who don’t support our dreams. We stay in relationships that we know aren’t good for us because tolerating this is far better than the horrible unworthiness we will experience being single and alone. And our bodies and mind take the biggest beating. Countless negative thoughts saying to our inner children how we are shitty, won’t amount to anything, don’t deserve to have more and question why we are alive and what the point of this life is all together. We overmedicate with drugs, alcohol, smoking and foods that rot our insides and take our energy away from us to make clearer decisions of a desired future. If any or all of this resonates with you I want to let you know I’ve felt and done almost all of this and I know how hard it can all feel. But there IS a way out and it’s the little things you say, think and do each day that will get you back to who you are and who you were born to be. Because you weren’t put here to be these things above. You were put here to experience love at the highest levels, pursue your dreams and share your light to others in the way only you can do. This is your life. Surround yourself with others who support you and Become who you envision yourself being! Fun photo shoot with @nickonken
Afortunadamente logró superar todos estos problemas y actualmente es parte de la fundación Pencils of Promise, una organización sin fines de lucro que construye escuelas y aumenta las oportunidades educativas en países en desarrollo.
Pero eso no es todo, Howes tiene también un reconocimiento otorgado por la Casa Blanca en el gobierno de Obama por ser uno de los 100 principales empresarios del país con menos de 30 años.
Grateful for this life. If you have air in your lungs, a heart that beats and good people in your life then leave a BIG ❤️❤️❤️ below because this life is a GIFT and only this moment is guaranteed. Instead of complaining about what you lack, focus your energy on what you have. Instead of comparing what someone else has that you don’t, look how far you’ve come and how much you overcame. Instead of judging others and gossiping behind their back, use your words to admire and appreciate the beauty they bring to the world. It’s a good day to remind yourself how amazing things are, even if they don’t always feel that way. 📷 @nickonken in #Turkey
