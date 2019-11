Fuegos artificiales le provocan ataque cardíaco mortal a perro de 4 meses

View this post on Instagram

November 2, Wombwell, near Barnsley, SouthYorkshire, UK.

18-week-old Terrier puppy named Molly, died of a heart attack during "festive" fireworks.

Molly's guardian Susan Paterson is mourning her puppy who she lost her life to sheer terror.

Run free Molly

Please sign the petition to urge a review of fireworks rules to protect animals