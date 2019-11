Los Ángeles usará energía solar para distribuirla Los Ángeles usará energía solar para distribuirla a más de 250 mil residentes

We are building the largest solar and battery energy storage facility in America.

The new center will provide clean energy for nearly a million residents — accelerating our progress toward our #GreenNewDealLA goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045.

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) November 6, 2019