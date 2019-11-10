El divertido y poco convencional baby shower de Ashley Graham

La sensual modelo de pronunciadas curvas ha compartido alegremente durante los últimos seis meses el feliz embarazo que vive al lado de su esposo Justin Ervin.
Ahora, nos hizo parte también de la increíble fiesta que organizaron para celebrar la próxima llegada de su pequeño, de quien justo revelo el sexo durante su última visita al programa de Ellen.
En la sensacional fiesta hubo de todo: baile, amigos e incluso ¡tatuajes! Los invitados podían tatuarse lo que quisieran, e incluso ella misma se hizo un bello decorado en las manos con Henna y presumió a través de sus historias de Instagram los que sus invitados se hacían.
Feeling so blessed to have such a strong support system in our lives. Thank you to everyone who came together to celebrate our baby boy! I’ve never had so many hands on my belly and I LOVE IT! We feel so lucky and excited to be experiencing this new chapter with all of you in our lives and everyone who has shared so much love here! ❤️
La feliz futura mamá incluso realizo un “twerking” mientras bailaba con una de sus amigas (desliza al segundo video del post) y demostró que estar con 8 meses de embarazo no es un impedimento para divertirse.
The minute I meet another pregnant woman or new mom the first thing we do is exchange the “list” of must have items to help get through pregnancy and postpartum. The second thing that happens is that I have to pee. @fridamom and @fridababy are at the top of every mom’s list and I feel so lucky to have partnered with such an incredible brand! We need to be having honest conversations about what happens with our own bodies and I love that they inspire us to do that. @cmrh thank you for all that you do for moms out there!