Con un twerking y tatuajes, la modelo dio cátedra de como darle un divertido giro a este clásico estilo de fiesta
El divertido y poco convencional baby shower de Ashley Graham
Ashley ha triunfado en la industria como modelo de tallas grandes.
Foto: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La sensual modelo de pronunciadas curvas ha compartido alegremente durante los últimos seis meses el feliz embarazo que vive al lado de su esposo Justin Ervin.

Ahora, nos hizo parte también de la increíble fiesta que organizaron para celebrar la próxima llegada de su pequeño, de quien justo revelo el sexo durante su última visita al programa de Ellen.

En la sensacional fiesta hubo de todo: baile, amigos e incluso ¡tatuajes! Los invitados podían tatuarse lo que quisieran, e incluso ella misma se hizo un bello decorado en las manos con Henna y presumió a través de sus historias de Instagram los que sus invitados se hacían.

La feliz futura mamá incluso realizo un “twerking” mientras bailaba con una de sus amigas (desliza al segundo video del post) y demostró que estar con 8 meses de embarazo no es un impedimento para divertirse.

 

