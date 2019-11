Crean el inodoro más caro del mundo

Fancy strumming this diamond laded guitar? A #guitar set with 400 carats of #diamonds and 1.6k of 18K platinum, costing $2 million unveiled at the #CIIE2019 by #AaronShum, the same designer as that of the gold toilet. (Video: Yang Hui/GT) pic.twitter.com/U2yUMVF4R6

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 6, 2019