NYPD la emprende contra otro vendedor ambulante: esta vez fue en estación del Subway en Manhattan

⚠️ WARNING :: POLICE VIOLENCE ‼️ THIS JUST HAPPENED AT 125TH ST IN HARLEM ✨ via @yxngtriton || THIS IS WHY WE ARE COMING OUT NOVEMBER 22 💥 #mta #nyc #NYPD #ftp pic.twitter.com/LywDwq0cm3

— DecolonizeThisPlace (@decolonize_this) November 13, 2019