La seria advertencia del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional sobre la nieve y los autos

Do your part to keep everyone safe on the roads this winter. Learn more at https://t.co/2E4fUWxKrn #WeatherReady

Ice and Snow, Take it Slow. 70% of snow and ice-related injuries occur in automobiles. Leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you. pic.twitter.com/7ZKJwFQTYI

— National Weather Service (@NWS) November 30, 2019