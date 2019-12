Republicano que discriminó a latino por hablar español renuncia a elección

"I was rude. I regret it"

Martin Hyde, city commission candidate in Sarasota, FL denies berating a jr tennis player from Puerto Rico for speaking Spanish. He also denies telling him: cut grass, though video shows him saying "yes, so what?" when confronted

