Fotos: Desfile se burló de niños inmigrantes enjaulados. Ahora no saben qué hacer con él

These pictures were taken at the Middletown Hummer parade. Im beyond disgusted by racist float that is dehumanizing people and making light of holding children in cages. Especially when we have multiple children dying in ICE custody. The city of Middletown, DE should be a shamed pic.twitter.com/ERqP424Q1D

— Coby Owens for Wilmington City Council (@CobyJOwens) January 2, 2019