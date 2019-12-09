Las emotivas palabras de Chiquis Rivera a Jenni Rivera en aniversario luctuoso

View this post on Instagram

Life hasn’t been the same since you left. In fact, some things have gotten worse… but thank God and everything you taught me, I’ve gotten stronger… wiser… and more resilient. Although, there are times I’m weak in the knees and want to give up because of so much crap that is thrown from those you’d least expect, (you’d be so disappointed in them) but I know that’s not what you expect from me, so instead I stand tall and keep pressing forward. That’s my way of honoring your hard work and all you sacrificed for us, Thank you momma. 7 years today and I still miss you, I still need you, and I’m still waiting. I love you. #jennivive