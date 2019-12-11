De Nicole Kidman a Lena Dunham, las nuevas series de HBO para 2020

Una nueva miniserie con Nicole Kidman y Hugh Grant (“The Undoing“), la adaptación de “La conjura de América” de Philip Roth a cargo del creador de “The Wire” David Simons y las nuevas series de Lena Dunham (“Industry”) y de Phoebe Waller-Bridge, (“Run”) son algunos de los platos fuertes de HBO para el 2020.
También habrá nuevas temporadas de series de éxito como “Westworld” -con el fichaje de Aaron Paul-, “The New Pope” -con la incorporación de John Malkovich y cameos de Sharon Stone y Marilyn Manson-, “Succession”, “Euphoria”, “La amiga estupenda”, “La materia oscura”, “El cuento de la criada” o “Killing Eve”, entre otras.
Estas son las novedades más destacadas:
“THE UNDOING”: NICOLE KIDMAN EN BUSCA DEL NUEVO ‘BIG LITTLE LIES’
Tras el éxito de “Big Little Lies”, Nicole Kidman ha encontrado una nueva novela para llevar a las pantallas, “Ya lo sabías” de Jean Hanff Korelitz, que HBO ha transformado en “The Undoing”. Es la historia de una terapeuta felizmente casada y a punto de publicar un libro; todo le va viento en popa, hasta que su marido desaparece sin dejar rastro.
Kidman es productora además de protagonista en un reparto en el que la acompañan Hugh Grant y Donald Sutherland. Susanne Bier dirige todos los capítulos.
LENA DUNHAM, DE NUEVA YORK A LOS NEGOCIOS DE LA CITY LONDINENSE
Lena Dunham se alzó como la voz de su generación en la serie “Girls” (2012-2017) sobre un grupo de amigas en la Nueva York contemporánea. Ahora da un giro inesperado y se sumerge en el mundo de las finanzas con “Industry”, una serie de ocho episodios que gira en torno a un grupo de jóvenes que trabajan en un banco de inversión en Londres.
Dunham ejerce de directora y productora ejecutiva sobre un guion de Mickey Down y Konrad Kay, una trama que se centra en cómo la competitividad de los negocios pone a prueba amistades y amores. “Sexo, drogas, inversión y mucho ego”, en palabras de Joana Silva, responsable de adquisiciones de HBO Europa.
“RUN”, LO NUEVO DE LA CREADORA DE “FLEBAG” Y “KILLING EVE”
Aunque habrá una tercera temporada de “Killing Eve” en 2020, será sin su creadora, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, que ha centrado su energía en un nuevo proyecto para HBO, “Run”, una serie que coescribe y protagoniza, junto a Domhnall Gleeson.
La premisa de la cuarta serie de la también creadora de “Fleabag”, una de las sorpresas más aplaudidas de este 2019, es que una mujer con una vida monótona recibe un mensaje de su novio de la adolescencia que le invita a cumplir un pacto que hicieron entonces: si dentro de 15 años las cosas les iban mal, se enviarían un mensaje de una sola palabra, “run” (“corre”), y escaparían juntos.
DAVID SIMON ADAPTA “LA CONJURA DE AMÉRICA” DE PHILIP ROTH
Con el estreno de su serie sobre la Guerra Civil española aún pendiente, David Simon estrenará el año que viene “La conjura de América”, adaptación de la novela de Philip Roth que narra una historia alternativa de Estados Unidos -¿qué hubiera pasado de no llegar al poder Roosevelt?- a través de una familia judía de Nueva Jersey.
Con John Turturro y Winona Ryder en el reparto, serán seis episodios en los que Simon vuelve a reunirse con el cocreador de “The Wire”, Ed Burns, esta vez como productor ejecutivo.
“TERRITORIO LOVECRAFT”, JORDAN PEELE Y J.J. ABRAMS EN TÁNDEM
J.J. Abrams y Jordan Peele son los productores ejecutivos y el director de “Déjame salir” (2017) es también guionista de “Territorio Lovecraft”, una antología de terror que transcurre durante un viaje en carretera a través de Estados Unidos en los años 50.
El motivo del viaje es la búsqueda de un padre desaparecido, pero el camino se transformará en una lucha por la supervivencia frente al racismo y otras amenazas monstruosas.
“EL TERCER DÍA”, JUDE LAW Y SUS TRAUMAS EN UNA ISLA MISTERIOSA
Jude Law es un hombre que se ve arrastrado a una misteriosa isla británica. Los extraños hábitos de sus habitantes le sumergen en un mundo entre la realidad y la fantasía y le obligan a confrontar un trauma del pasado.
“El tercer día” es una coproducción de HBO y Sky junto a plan B, la productora de Brad Pitt y también contará en su reparto con Naomi Harris y Emily Watson. El guion corre a cargo de Dennis Kelly (“Utopía”).
“LA INNEGABLE VERDAD”, MARK RUFFALO POR PARTIDA DOBLE
Mark Ruffalo se mete en la piel de dos hermanos gemelos en esta serie de drama, de seis episodios, basada en una novela de Wally Lamb. Escrita, dirigida y producida por Derek Cianfrance, cuenta la conflictiva historia de esos dos hermanos en la América actual, uno de ellos con esquizofrenia paranoide, una historia de “traición, sacrificio y perdón”.
“EL VISITANTE”, EL UNIVERSO DE STEPHEN KING, EL 13 DE ENERO
Es de las pocas que tienen fecha de estreno concreto. “El visitante”, basada en la novela de Stephen King, gira en torno al macabro asesinato de un niño. Ben Mendelsohn se mete en la piel del detective Ralph Anderson, que investiga un caso que le levanta las heridas de la reciente muerte de su propio hijo.
MATTHEW RHYS, UN NUEVO “PERRY MASON”
El británico Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) pone cara al abogado más famoso de la televisión estadounidense en esta precuela que bucea en los orígenes de su carrera, ambientada en Los Ángeles en 1931, con el país inmerso en la Gran Depresión.