Gobierno de Nueva York pagará $625,000 a madre de 24 años a quien NYPD arrebató a su bebé de brazos

Horrifying state violence:

•NYPD violently yank an infant from its mother—Jazmine Headley

•Headley sat on the SNAP office floor b/c there were no chairs

•Got money for cops to abuse a mom but not for chairs?😑

POC & White Allies: Record Everything

— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 10, 2018