El esposo de la Reina Isabel II abandona el hospital justo a tiempo para Navidad

El príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo y marido de la reina Isabel II, ha abandonado en la mañana de este viernes el hospital King Edward VII en el que ingresó hace cuatro días como medida de “precaución” ligada a una condición “preexistente”, según se desprendía del comunicado emitido en su momento por el palacio de Buckingham. El aristócrata de 98 años ha sido visto esta mañana saliendo del centro médico y embarcando en el vehículo que le trasladaría a casa.
SOME GREAT NEWS: The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital this morning just in time for him to reunite with The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family before Christmas. The Duke was taken by car from King Edward VII Hospital to Buckingham Palace and from there he traveled to Sandringham in a helicopter. Note: This is the first time since late August that The Duke of Edinburgh has been seen in public. He was last seen on August 23, 2019, having lunch with his family in the grounds of the Balmoral Estate.
El próximo destino del consorte de la soberana será, a buen seguro, la finca familiar de Sandringham, donde ya se encuentra la monarca y buena parte de la familia real británica para pasar las fiestas navideñas. De hecho, Isabel II llegó el pasado viernes a su residencia invernal tras un breve viaje en tren y se espera que permanezca en la mansión al menos hasta el próximo 6 de febrero, en el aniversario de la muerte de su padre, el rey Jorge VI.
Ayer lunes, el príncipe Carlos no dudó en ofrecer algún que otro detalle tranquilizador sobre el estado de salud de su nonagenario progenitor durante una visita al condado de Yorkshire, admitiendo entre otras cosas que la avanzada edad de su padre no era precisamente un factor que jugara en su favor.
“Está muy bien cuidado ahora mismo en el hospital. Eso es todo lo que sabemos por el momento… Cuando llegas a esa edad, las cosas ya no funcionan tan bien como antes”, aseguraba con cierta resignación pero sin escatimar en flema británica.