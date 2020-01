Ladrones roban todos los buzones de un edificio de apartamentos en Westwood

Security video obtained exclusively by FOX 11 shows 2 criminals apparently using USPS master keys to gain access to a Westwood luxury apartment building’s mailboxes, and steal almost all of the tenants’ mail. @BillFOXLA reports: https://t.co/SvFXyhIJIp https://t.co/SvFXyhIJIp

— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 31, 2019