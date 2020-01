El padre de Meghan Markle confesó estar muy decepcionado de ella por abandonar la familia real

View this post on Instagram

I have a feeling #meghanmarkle did not know her dad was giving this interview. #thomasmarkle revealed a lot including private conversations he said he had with #PrinceHarry on President Trump and #Brexit. Her dad expressed regret for missing his daughter’s wedding due to heart surgery and said there were tears. He also shared how she told him about her new boyfriend. No comment yet from Kensington Palace. A few clips via @gmb @nbcnews @nbcwashington #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #royalwedding #trump #duchessmeghan #royalfamily