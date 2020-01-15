Kim Kardashian presume su radical cambio de look en un pegadito traje que se ajusta como segunda piel a sus curvas

View this post on Instagram
As everyone knows, my go to is always a bronze eye look – it’s my absolute favorite. I’ve been carrying the new @kkwbeauty Bronze Heaven 5-pan eyeshadow palette in my purse for months now and it’s been my go to especially when I am traveling and have to do my own glam. The combination of matte, metallic gold and brown shades are perfect for everyday and when you want a more glam look the smooth formula makes it very easy for layering. I’m wearing the brand new Lip Crayon in Rose Dust and the Classic Shimmers Blush Palette. #CelestialSkies launches on Friday 01.24 at 9AM PST!
La socialité más famosa de todas es también mundialmente conocida por ser una demoledora empresaria, lanzando casi cada mes un nuevo proyecto y actualizando constantemente sus negocios anteriores, como es el ejemplo de sus exitosas fajas que se adaptan al color de casi todas las pieles.
De igual forma, otro de sus proyectos estrella es KKW Beauty, su línea de cosméticos a precios relativamente accesibles que durante un largo tiempo se ha ido reinventando con mil tipos de temáticas.
Y es justo esa línea la que hoy lanza su nueva colección ‘Celestial Skies’, con llamativos tonos bronce, los cuales Kim afirma son sus favoritos, sobre todo cuando se trata de enmarcar su mirada.
I’m so excited to introduce to you new, never been launched before @KKWBeauty products: 5-pan eye shadow palettes, lip crayons and blush palette trios! The Celestial Skies 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are all you will need to create a gorgeous eye look. They are the perfect size to travel with and the colors from each of the 3 new palettes are so versatile. I’ve also created a new Lip Crayon in a formula that provides rich and creamy coverage with a lacquer finish that will be available in 5 colors. To complete your look, we will also be launching a beautiful blush trio in both shimmer and matte finishes. Each of these products will become your everyday glam essentials and I cannot wait for you to experience them! Launching 01.24 at 12PM PST KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies
Con motivo del lanzamiento, la estrella de televisión actualizó sus redes con tres ‘celestiales’ publicaciones que muestran, al pasar sus postales publicitarias, las imágenes de los productos acompañados de los precios en los que serán vendidos.
I’m in love with the new @kkwbeauty Sepia Sunset Eyeshadow Palette’s warm hues of matte and metallic shadows. The gorgeous peachy and bronze shades in this 5-pan palette are the perfect combination to achieve my signature look that is very wearable for everyday. I’m also wearing the Subtle Nude Lip Crayon which gives my lips a creamy lacquer finish, and the Classic Mattes Blush Palette. I can’t wait for this collection to launch on Friday, 01.24 at 9AM PST at KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies
Toda la colección estará disponible a partir del próximo 24 de enero en su página web y posteriormente será colocado en puntos de venta específicos.
