Kim Kardashian presume su radical cambio de look en un pegadito traje que se ajusta como segunda piel a sus curvas

La empresaria se volvió rubia para promocionar su más reciente proyecto
Por: Redacción

La socialité más famosa de todas es también mundialmente conocida por ser una demoledora empresaria, lanzando casi cada mes un nuevo proyecto y actualizando constantemente sus negocios anteriores, como es el ejemplo de sus exitosas fajas que se adaptan al color de casi todas las pieles.

De igual forma, otro de sus proyectos estrella es KKW Beauty, su línea de cosméticos a precios relativamente accesibles que durante un largo tiempo se ha ido reinventando con mil tipos de temáticas.

Y es justo esa línea la que hoy lanza su nueva colección ‘Celestial Skies’, con llamativos tonos bronce, los cuales Kim afirma son sus favoritos, sobre todo cuando se trata de enmarcar su mirada.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited to introduce to you new, never been launched before @KKWBeauty products: 5-pan eye shadow palettes, lip crayons and blush palette trios! The Celestial Skies 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are all you will need to create a gorgeous eye look. They are the perfect size to travel with and the colors from each of the 3 new palettes are so versatile. I’ve also created a new Lip Crayon in a formula that provides rich and creamy coverage with a lacquer finish that will be available in 5 colors. To complete your look, we will also be launching a beautiful blush trio in both shimmer and matte finishes. Each of these products will become your everyday glam essentials and I cannot wait for you to experience them! Launching 01.24 at 12PM PST KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies‬

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Con motivo del lanzamiento, la estrella de televisión actualizó sus redes con tres ‘celestiales’ publicaciones que muestran, al pasar sus postales publicitarias, las imágenes de los productos acompañados de los precios en los que serán vendidos.

Toda la colección estará disponible a partir del próximo 24 de enero en su página web y posteriormente será colocado en puntos de venta específicos.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?