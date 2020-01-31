Vicky Losk, la joven hondureña que bailará al lado de JLo en el Super Bowl

View this post on Instagram

Cheesy Caption: I am so grateful for this amazing experience of making it to the divisional finals of @nbcworldofdance with my best friends @dancetowndivas ♥️although our journey on the show is over (for now😉) this is only the beginning for us. I am so proud of us. Love u guys♥️♥️♥️ Thank you @mannycastrodt and all of the choreographers that made this journey so amazing, we are so grateful! and congrats to @vpeepzofficial and @thecrazy8soc for being so amazing!! We love u guys 💘 Posted @withrepost • @nbcworldofdance No boys necessary for this ballroom! 💃 The @dancetowndivas just showed us who runs the world! 💪 #WorldofDance