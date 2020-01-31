Vicky Losk, la joven hondureña que bailará al lado de JLo en el Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez y Shakira ya están más que listas para el Show de Medio Tiempo que darán juntas en el Super Bowl LIV.
Las divas serán vistas por más de 100 millones de personas alrededor del mundo, a quienes darán un espectáculo que enaltecerá la comunidad latina.
Y como ejemplo está JLo, quien incluyó en su equipo de bailarines a Vicky Losk, una chica hondureña de tan solo 15 años.
La noticia fue compartida por Copán Álvarez, un periodista hondureño, a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Vicky Lost fue elegida por la impresión que dejó en JLo después de participar en World of Dance, programa de la NBC en la que la cantante fue jurado.
Cheesy Caption: I am so grateful for this amazing experience of making it to the divisional finals of @nbcworldofdance with my best friends @dancetowndivas ♥️although our journey on the show is over (for now😉) this is only the beginning for us. I am so proud of us. Love u guys♥️♥️♥️ Thank you @mannycastrodt and all of the choreographers that made this journey so amazing, we are so grateful! and congrats to @vpeepzofficial and @thecrazy8soc for being so amazing!! We love u guys 💘 Posted @withrepost • @nbcworldofdance No boys necessary for this ballroom! 💃 The @dancetowndivas just showed us who runs the world! 💪 #WorldofDance
