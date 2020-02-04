Michelle Lewin y sus leggins semitransparentes: todo su trasero quedó al descubierto

Michelle Lewin es uno de los iconos del fitness, pero eso no la hace inmune a los accidentes en el gimnasio.
La emblemática atleta venezolana mostró demás al usar leggins “baratos”. Ella misma lo confesó y compartió en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Cuando tienes leggins baratos”, escribió junto a una imagen por demás atrevida. Su diminuta ropa interior quedó completamente expuesta.
La sudamericana de 33 años es una de las más influyentes en las redes sociales, su poderoso cuerpo inspira a propios y extraños.
El gran trabajo físico que ha esculpido su cuerpo le permitió participar en Exatlón Estados Unidos, donde enamoró a todos sus fans.
No. They’re MINE…🤷🏼♀️ -Keeping that CHEST in place👙 I guess we all have different opinions here… but personally I would not really want to grow the chest muscle (pectorals), i’m just keeping them firm. Big pectorals look really good on guys and maybe not so good on girls. (With “keeping firm”, I mean the muscle and not the skin) So here’s some exercises that will do the trick: 1️⃣Bench press: Go all the way down so you have your over arms parallel to the floor, push straight up but do not let the shoulder blades leave the bench in the upper position. 10 repetitions / 4 sets 2️⃣Flyes: Keep a slight bend in the elbow. Go low until you have the weights in the same height as you chest, you should feel a stretch. Slowly “push” the weights up in half circle movement until the weights touch each other, and return immediately in a very slow movement. 10 repetitions / 4 sets. 3️⃣Stretch out your arms as far from your body as possible (you should feel a stretch in your pectorals). Keep your arms completely straight to avoid too much pressure on the triceps. Constantly keep the pectorals flexed by pushing your hands towards each other during the exercise. 12 repetitions / 4 sets. Outfit: @one0one_101 🎥 @maitieproductions & @Jimmy_Lewin