Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vuelve a ser bartender

The haters told me to go back to bartending, so I did!🍹

Now I can serve the people in Congress *and* from behind a bar. In Timbs. With a floater of GOP tears. 🙂

See you tomorrow @SHODesusAndMero https://t.co/Uwpdh0TkTd

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2020