Más sal a la herida: Kobe Bryant iba a participar en el concurso de clavadas del All Star en Chicago

For the Slam Dunk Contest, Dwight Howard should bring out a life-sized mannequin of himself in an Orlando Magic jersey, position it right under the rim, wear a #8 Kobe jersey, and then posterize himself.

This is what Kobe would want. pic.twitter.com/K8zSyAdVOy

— Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) February 5, 2020