“Nunca pensé que me adoptarían con 17 años”

IT’S A GIRL! Today we OFFICIALLY became a family of six. Ashley is adopted!

Sure, she’s 17 1/2, but family doesn’t end at 18. We will love her forever. Welcome to the family, lovely human. Your new moms are over the moon.

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JJdXTOiQtd

— Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) January 20, 2020