Sigue aquí los momentos más importantes del octavo debate demócrata en New Hampshire

NEW: Joe Biden calls on crowd at New Hampshire #DemDebate to "stand up and clap" for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an impeachment witness who was escorted from the White House today.

"That's who we are. We are not what Trump is." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU pic.twitter.com/zI8VA6wEgS

— ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020