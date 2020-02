Renee Zellweger wins her second Oscar 16 years — and a whole lot of mean-spiritedness towards her — after her first. One of the all-time great Hollywood comeback stories. PS: Judy Garland never won a competitive Oscar, only a Juvenile Award. But she would be proud of Renee. pic.twitter.com/zFYiSRXYtw

— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 10, 2020