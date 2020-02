Trump pone entredicho impartición de justicia tras reducción de sentencia a Roger Stone

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody….whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president," Bill Barr tells @ABC News.

"I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” https://t.co/yOoXO2wbmA pic.twitter.com/ihzrmAcWDx

— ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2020