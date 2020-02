11 años después, atrapan en otro estado a ex pandillero que desató una guerra en Nueva York

In 2009, Kendall Scott was one of “NYC’S Most Wanted” for killing 1 male and shooting another. Scott was on the run until NYPD’s Detective Menton in conjunction with FBI’s Safe Street Task Force located and arrested him in NC. Thank you @CMPD VCAT team for the assist. pic.twitter.com/JgaB8uzLd0

