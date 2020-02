La Tierra adquirió una segunda Luna natural y es del tamaño de un coche

(3/3) The object has a diameter between 1.9 – 3.5 m assuming a C-type asteroid albedo. But it's a big deal as out of ~ 1 million known asteroids, this is just the second asteroid known to orbit Earth (after 2006 RH120, which was also discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey).

— Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020