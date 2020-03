First Aid Beauty lanza iniciativa para liquidar $1 millón de dólares en préstamos universitarios

View this post on Instagram

We are SO excited to launch FAB AID! Watch to learn how YOU or your friends and family could win up to $100,000 toward paying off your student loans! Visit FABAID.com for details and to apply.*⁣ ⁣ #FABAID #firstaidbeauty⁣ #studentloans #debtfree ⁣ ⁣ * No Purchase Necessary. 50 US/DC & Canada (excluding Quebec) who reached the age of majority in their territory of residence as of the last day of the month prior to date of entry and have graduated or will graduate from an accredited 4-year undergraduate university in the year 2018, 2019 or by 8/31/2020. Ends 5 p.m. ET 8/31. Rules: fabaid.com