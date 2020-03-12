Causa sensación en Internet por verse de 30 años aunque en realidad es mucho mayor

Nadie puede creer que tenga 7 nietos
Foto: Andy Wikilson / Instagram / Cortesía
Por: Redacción

Un hombre de Gran Bretaña llamado Andy Wikilson está causando furor en las redes sociales al ser considerado como “el abuelo más sexy del mundo”, algo que pareciera ser imposible de creer, pues en apariencia luce como una persona de 30 años cuando en realidad tiene muchos más.

Andy nació en 1964, por lo que tiene 56 años; además es abuelo y tiene 7 nietos.

Pero, ¿cuál es su secreto de la “eterna juventud”?

Wikilson es entrenador personal, por lo que dedica prácticamente todo su tiempo en ejercitarse. En una entrevista para el Daily Mail, también indicó que llevar una vida sin estrés y una alimentación saludable le ha ayudado a lucir un físico espectacular.

Otros de sus “secretos” son dormir en una habitación completamente oscura para así poder tener un sueño profundo y descansar de verdad, hacer deporte no más de 3 veces a la semana, limitarse en la ingesta de carbohidratos y tener pensamientos positivos son básicos para sentirse y verse bien.

“Se que aparento ser mucho más joven de lo que realmente soy, y a menudo la gente me dice que aparento treinta y tantos, más que cincuenta y tantos. Si estoy de vacaciones, la gente me pregunta por mis abdominales, se me acercan mujeres de unos treinta y me han confundido el novio de mi hija, en lugar de adivinar que soy su padre. A mis amigos les hace mucha gracia ver cómo la gente se sorprende cuando se enteran que en realidad soy abuelo y tengo 7 nietos”, indicó.

“No hace falta que te pongas a tomar batidos de proteínas, barritas o suplementos para conseguir ese cuerpo perfecto que quieres. Consiste en comer alimentos sanos, controlar las cantidades y dejar de lado los carbohidratos conforme cumples años. Cuanto más mayor te haces menos hidratos o comida necesitas. También hay que beber mucha agua. Puedes ponerte todas las cremas del mundo en tu rostro, pero lo que realmente importa en cuestiones de una buena piel es el agua”, agregó.

