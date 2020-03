Segunda ronda de lluvia y tormentas eléctricas se dirige al sur de California

SEVERE WEATHER THURSDAY! A potent storm system will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes to portions of the Mid-South & Tennessee Valley Thursday PM. @ReedTimmerAccu is in position to intercept and document these storms as they evolve. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/90dH6CwbZG

— RadarOmega (@RadarOmega_WX) March 12, 2020