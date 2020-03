El Rey Felipe VI de España renuncia a la herencia de su padre y le retira la asignación económica

View this post on Instagram

King Felipe VI has decided to renounce the inheritance of Don Juan Carlos "that could personally correspond to him", announced this Sunday the Casa del Rey, in a statement in which he also advances that Don Juan Carlos stops receiving the assignment he has fixed in the Budgets of the House of SM the king. #kingfelipevi #spanishroyals #working #nikoneurope #nikonphotographer #picoftheday #reyjuancarlos #kingjuancarlos #nikon #nikoneurope #nikonpro #nikonprofessional #pressphotographer @vanitatis #portrait #captureone #entertainmnet #entertainmentbyjosegegundez @captureonepro @photoshelter