Gennady Golovkin tendrá primera defensa del cetro medio de la FIB el 6 de junio contra Kamil Szeremeta

Although the boxing schedule is fluid due to the coronavirus pandemic, middleweight world titlist Gennadiy Golovkin's mandatory defense against Kamil Szeremeta is now penciled in for June 6 (DAZN) at The Forum in Inglewood, California, a source with… https://t.co/CpKCO2qxZm

— Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) March 14, 2020