Michelle Lewin se asoleaba en tanga cuando le tiraron un balde de agua con hielos

What’s up, ladies!? -Thank you for all you messages and posts showing your progress with my workout plans. You are soooo amazing!! Happy I can be a part of your healthy life style. ❤️🙏🏻❤️ To all of you reading this: -I am here to help you, and I gladly do it🙋🏼‍♀️ But if you´re still looking for that one person that will change you life, then take a look in the mirror. THAT’S your real challenge. It’s not the weight scale, since that can be misleading due to muscle weighs much more than fat. It’s… what you see in the mirror. And to like what you see, mindset is key. How many times have you said “I wish”? Quite a few times, right?🤷🏼‍♀️ Well, wishing won’t change anything. You have to actually start doing. Most of the times, the most difficult step is the first one. When you have taken that first step, I am here to constantly kick your butt to keep you going and going until your goals are reached, or even exceeded. 🥁🍾💪🏻 With that being said: -I am hereby officially your personal butt kicker. 🦵🏻🍑 And I’m proud of it.