Estas celebridades son algunas de las que están aisladas por Coronavirus o voluntad propia

Aunque Tom Hanks y su esposa Rita Wilson fueron las primeras celebridades en confirmar que se encontraban en cuarentena tras haber dado positivo a la prueba del coronavirus nada más llegar a Australia para que el actor comenzara a rodar su próxima película. En los últimos días muchas otras han desvelado que se encuentran encerradas en sus casas, por orden médica o por voluntad propia, para disminuir el riesgo de contagio.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
La actriz Olga Kurylenko, conocida por su papel de Chica Bond en “Quantum of Solace”, ha develado a través de Instagram, que pertenece a la primera de esas dos categorías, ya que recientemente le diagnosticaron COVID-19 después de una semana experimentando síntomas que incluyen principalmente cansancio y fiebre.
La modelo Heidi Klum, por su parte, todavía sigue esperando los resultados de la prueba a la que consiguió someterse finalmente este fin de semana y, mientras tanto, se ha repartido las habitaciones de su viviendas con su marido Tom Kaulitz.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
“Como muchos de ustedes, llevo una semana sin encontrarme bien y, por desgracia, mi marido también parece haberse puesto enfermo tras regresar de su gira. Por precaución, nos estamos manteniendo alejados hasta que nos den los resultados”, ha explicado en su cuenta, junto a un vídeo en el que Tom y ella aparecen dándose un beso a través del cristal de una ventana.
El grado de aislamiento de cada famoso depende de las medidas emprendidas por el estado en que reside pero, como miembro de uno de los grupos de riesgo, el actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ha recordado a todos sus fans la importancia de seguir las nuevas restricciones establecidas por el Gobernador de California, un cargo que él mismo ocupó desde 2003 hasta 2011.
“Nadie puede salir a la calle, en especial los que tienen 72 años”, ha señalado. “Quédense en casa tanto como puedan, escuchen a los expertos, e ignoren a los im**ciles. Superaremos esto juntos”.
En su caso, la antigua estrella Disney Ashely Tisdale, ha agradecido públicamente a la comunidad de Alcohólicos Anónimos que haya establecido un servicio streaming para celebrar sus reuniones, a las que acude con frecuencia su marido Christopher French.
Como se anunció a finales de la semana pasada, Orlando Bloom ha regresado a Estados Unidos tras cancelarse el rodaje de su serie Carnival Row en Praga y, en ese momento, anunció que había decidido aislarse para “Hacer lo correcto” no contribuyendo a la propagación de esta enfermedad. Lady Gaga también ha seguido su ejemplo y ha optado por no salir de su hogar tras hablar con varios médicos y científicos.
“Creo que todo esto nos está recordando a muchos de nosotros lo que se siente al ser y comportarse como un ser humano. Me parece muy importante que reconozcamos que somos y debemos seguir una comunidad global única”, ha recordado a sus fans.
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.