Sarah Kohan, la esposa del “Chicharito”, se luce desnuda sobre un caballo

Happy international women’s day. This year has meant a lot to me being a woman (having birthed my beautiful baby boy). Balance is something I am working towards this year and as a woman I have found challenging however we are all capable of working and accomplishing whatever we set our minds to – whether that be growing as an individual, being a mum, lover, friend, creative, dreamer, goal setter, traveller and everything in between. So here is to hoping we can have it all 🤎