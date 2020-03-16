Sarah Kohan, la esposa del “Chicharito”, se luce desnuda sobre un caballo

La australiana ha acaparado las redes con una foto
Sarah Kohan, la esposa del “Chicharito”, se luce desnuda sobre un caballo
Javier Hernández
Foto: Arnoldo Robert / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Con tan sólo 23 años, Sarah Kohan se ha hecho famosa en el mundo no sólo como modelo, sino también como influencer y traveller. En Instagram, la atractiva chica cuenta con millón y medio de seguidores.

Fue justamente a través de esa red social donde la esposa de Javier “Chicharito” Hernández llamó la atención al mostrar una foto en la que aparece desnuda en la playa, cabalgando un caballo.

Sarah escribió el siguiente texto junto a la imagen: “Hoy hace dos años, de un viaje de trabajo en Fiji… podemos regresar por favor.. una vez que el mundo esté seguro de nuevo, y libre de una enfermedad altamente contagiosa 🙃 🌍 🙏🏽”. Además, la esposa del futbolista aclaró a sus fans que al posar en la foto no tuvo problemas, ya que había una toalla entre ella y el caballo.

View this post on Instagram

Perks of living in Seville in winter… AD @fashionnova it’s the warmest city in Continental Europe. It also has the hottest summer in continental Europe!!

A post shared by Sarah Kohan (@sarahkohan) on

Con minivestido negro, Sara Maldonado expone su lado más sexy presumiendo su escote

En video, Natalia Juárez se graba sin blusa y en sostén

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?