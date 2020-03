Cierra uno de los bares más emblemáticos de Miami por el coronavirus: no saben si volverán a abrir

I really enjoyed meeting @grampswynwood owner Adam Gersten and hearing his thoughtful approach to heeding public health official warnings re: #SocialDistancing. Here 👇 he explains the choice he made to support the #publicgood. Resources: https://t.co/BlzAsmJBSZ https://t.co/UOB2KXsJ1g pic.twitter.com/R27ZvGE9c4

— Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 16, 2020