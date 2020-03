Debajo de tomates y pimientos iba uno de los mayores cargamentos de metanfetamina

#USCustoms officers seized 690 lbs. of methamphetamine at the Port of #Nogales – the meth was concealed in the floor of a tractor trailer on Monday. Thank you to our Nogales officers for keeping our country safe of these harmful drugs. pic.twitter.com/SsPzlXk3fn

— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 11, 2020